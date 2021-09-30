GRIZZLY FLATS (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding the suspects who stole equipment from a work crew who were cleaning up after the Caldor Fire in the Grizzly Flats area.
The incident happened along Grizzly Flats Road back on Sept. 24. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, the suspects were captured on video showing up in a white work truck as well as a red Ford F-150.
As seen in the video, the suspects talked with each other before going up to a skid steer. A grapple attachment was then stolen.
Deputies say the rightful owner of the equipment is Mountain Enterprises, who were in the burn area of the Caldor Fire working on clearing out trees.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call detectives at (530) 642-4715.