SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Students and staff within the Los Rios Community College District have until Friday to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

On Thursday, people against the mandate rallied outside the college district headquarters and said they want the freedom to make their own healthcare decisions.

“Freely without coercion from employers,” said Ryan Nix, health services assistant at American River College.

Signs were displayed on campus reminding staff and students about the vaccination policy deadline.

The district said as of Thursday morning, 96% of full-time staff have submitted their vaccination status. Combining full-time and part-time employees, 86% have shown proof of vaccination while 89% of students have shared their vaccination status.

“I did before school even started,” one student said.

James Town is a computer science professor.

“Most of us have already gotten it,” Town said.

Sacramento State is another college that has similar vaccination requirements in place. The university says nearly all its staff and students have gotten the shot. Right now, 88 students aren’t in compliance, but none have been disenrolled.

The college told CBS13 no students have been denied access to campus and disenrollment won’t start until October 11.

As for Los Rios staff who haven’t submitted proof of vaccination, they say their message is the freedom to choose.

“So we are raising awareness of this issue,” Nix said.