Mariners Win For 10th Time In 11 Games; A's Out“We expected to go to the postseason this year. We had our opportunities here down the stretch and we didn’t play well enough to get there. So guys are very disappointing,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said.

Top Gymnasts Led By Simone Biles Bring Stunts, Serious Conversation To SacramentoWorld-renowned gymnasts led by Olympic star Simone Biles captured the crowd at Golden 1 Center Wednesday night.

Bryant's Sacrifice Fly Lifts Giants To Win No. 104Alex Wood and three relievers combined for a four-hitter for San Francisco, Kris Bryant hit a sacrifice fly and the Giants reached 104 wins for the first time since 1905 by beating the woeful Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 Wednesday night.

Haniger's Homer Helps M's Beat A's 4-2, Close In Wild CardMitch Haniger hit his 100th home run and third in two games, and the Seattle Mariners pulled within a half-game of the second AL wild card berth by beating the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Tuesday night.