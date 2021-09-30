SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two Elverta teen boys charged with trying to kill their mother and brother faced a judge Thursday.

The brazen crime was detailed for the first time in court. A judge revealed a baseball bat and a knife were used in this brutal attack. The older brother called 9-1-1 immediately afterward to admit to the crime.

A rare juvenile court appearance was broadcast online.

The two brothers—just 13 and 16 years old—were charged with attempted murder after deputies say they used a baseball bat and a knife in an attack on their mother and 10 year old brother.

Attorney Jennifer Mouzis says the Judge decided to make the hearing public to set an example for others who may try to mimic this brazen crime.

“Other teenagers reading that may feel emboldened to do something like that if they don’t see what happens as a result of that conduct,” said Mouzis.

CBS13 has learned the older brother, 16, is an award-winning pianist who posted dozens of videos practicing classical music online. The younger brother was just 13.

The family is also active in a Christian home school speech and debate program.

The 16-year-old was assigned a public defender who requested a mental evaluation for his client. A petition was filed to move his case to criminal court where he could be tried as an adult.

Law experts say they expected this.

“The severity of the offense, the fact that it appears planned, the boys agreed to do this, and the lack of remorse by the 16-year-old,” said Mouzis.

Kevin Adamson, one of the best-known juvenile defense attorneys in the region, was retained by the family to represent the 13-year-old.