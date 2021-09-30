STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man who worked as a correctional officer has been convicted of sexually assaulting women who were in custody at the San Joaquin County Jail.
The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday that Zachary Simmons had been found guilty on several felony counts of related to assaulting prisoners.
Investigators say they found at least three victims from incidents dating back to 2015.
Prosecutors said Simmons carried out the assaults while each victim was incarcerated at the San Joaquin County Jail.
“These women, no matter their circumstances, are victims of sexual assault,” said San Joaquin County DA Tori Verber Salazar in a statement after Simmons’ conviction.
Simmons, who had worked as a correctional officer with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office since 2008, was arrested in 2020.
With the convictions, Simmons is now set to be sentenced on Nov. 8.