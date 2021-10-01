MADERA (CBS13) — Police say two Sacramento residents, including a 17-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Madera last weekend.
Madera police say, back on Sunday, Kalon Bolden was shot and killed during a fight on Gateway Drive.
Investigators believe the suspects had stopped in Madera for gas while on their way to Sacramento. For some reason, the suspects ended up about a block away from the gas station and that’s where Bolden was killed.
On Friday, Madera police announced that two Sacramento residents, 27-year-old Phoenix Allianic-Obrien and a 17-year-old boy, had been arrested in connection to Bolden's killing.
A gun that was believed to have been the murder weapon was also recovered in the arrests, police say.
Detectives are still seeking one other person of interest.
Both Allianic-Obrien and the 17-year-old boy are Sacramento-area gang members, police say.