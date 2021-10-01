SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Hundreds of Los Rios Community College workers could soon be fired – and over a thousand students could be suspended – for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
Friday was the deadline for students and staff to show proof of vaccination.READ MORE: Downtown Sacramento Hotel May Be Converted Into Apartments
The district – which encompasses American River, Cosumnes River, Folsom Lake and Sacramento City colleges – says 91 percent of students attending in-person classes are in compliance, but that leaves a little over 1,000 who missed the deadline.
As for school staff, Los Rios says 89 percent of both full and part-time workers have shown proof of vaccination or approved exemption. This means, however, a little over 500 are not in compliance.READ MORE: 'They Just Took Everything': Caltrans Crews Clean Out Sacramento Homeless Camp Near X Street Bridge
Unvaccinated students without an exemption are banned from campus and could be suspended – and all the absences they rack up in class will be un-excused, the district says, meaning they could be dropped from their courses.
As for employees, Los Rios officials say they’re subject to discipline up to and including termination.MORE NEWS: SF Giants Need Just 1 More Win, Or Dodgers Loss, To Take NL West After 3-0 Win Over Padres
Los Rios says they will follow union contracts in regards to any discipline.