CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Rosemont, Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A fire damaged a home in Rosemont early Friday afternoon.

Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene off of Achates Circle a little before 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Man Suspected Of DUI In Turlock Crash That Killed His Wife And Sent Their 4 Children To The Hospital

Firefighters knocked down the flames quickly.

READ MORE: 'It's Very Unusual To Not See Precipitation For That Long': Sacramento Reaches Grim Milestone Not Seen In 100+ Years

No injuries were reported.

MORE NEWS: Sacramento Councilwoman Criticizes Caltrans For Removing Tents And Property Along W Street

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.