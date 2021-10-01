TURLOCK (CBS13) — A Merced man is facing felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges after a crash that left his wife dead and sent his four young children to the hospital.
California Highway Patrol says the crash happened a little after 11:30 p.m. Thursday off of southbound Highway 99 near Monte Vista Avenue in the Turlock area.
First responders found an SUV had crashed off the road and was flipped over on its roof. Investigators believe the driver, 35-year-old Merced resident Luis Rodriguez, lost control and crashed into a chain link fence – causing the vehicle to overturn.
Officers say a woman – identified by CHP as Rodriguez's wife – who was in the passenger seat was ejected in the crash. She was unresponsive when first responders arrived and she was soon pronounced dead.
Four young children – aged 6 months to 3 years old – were also in the SUV. All were wearing properly secured child seats, but they were all rushed to the hospital as a precaution.
Rodriguez and his wife were not wearing seatbelts, CHP says. Further, investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Officers say Rodriguez suffered a fractured femur and arm in the crash. He has been taken to hospital for treatment but will be facing felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges once medically cleared, CHP says.