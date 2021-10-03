SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man is in custody after leading officers on a chase through downtown in a stolen ambulance, the Sacramento Police Department said on Sunday.
Cecil Jackson, 35, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of stealing an emergency vehicle, felony hit-and-run and felony reckless driving.
Sacramento police said they received reports late Saturday night of the ambulance being driven recklessly and crashing into a parked vehicle.
The ambulance was reportedly stolen from a local hospital.
A police aircraft spotted the ambulance in the downtown area, where police said he crashed into an occupied vehicle. The driver of that vehicle suffered a minor injury.
Jackson got out of the stolen ambulance in the area of D and 23rd streets and tried to get away on foot near Democracy Alley, where he was eventually arrested at around 11:30 p.m., police said.