EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — All evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County due to the Caldor Fire have now officially been lifted.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office announced that any remaining warnings and orders have been rescinded on Monday.READ MORE: Gov. Newsom Signs New Law That Aims To Reduce Deaths Among Black Moms
Residents who were being kept out of the area can now return home, but authorities are still urging people to stay vigilant about fire conditions.READ MORE: Suspect Arrested In Brutal Knife Attack At East Linda Home
No orders or warnings were still in effect in either Alpine or Amador counties.
#CaldorFire Per El Dorado County Sheriffs Office: All areas of Evacuation Warnings and Orders are being rescinded. All Warnings and/or Orders within El Dorado County have been lifted.
At this time there are no Evacuation Orders or Warnings remaining in El Dorado
County. pic.twitter.com/AWr5oLwA2B
— EldoradoNF (@EldoradoNF) October 4, 2021
As of Monday, the US Forest Service reported that the Caldor Fire was now 93 percent contained. It has burned a total of 221,775 acres.MORE NEWS: Facebook, Instagram Crash Worldwide, Social Media Giant 'Apologizes For Inconvenience'
Full containment is expected by Oct. 16, the forest service says.