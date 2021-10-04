SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New Kids On The Block is set to give Sacramento a big nostalgia trip next summer.
On Monday, NKOTB announced their "The MixTape Tour" 2022 dates.
Several other late 80s-early 90s acts will be joining Donnie Wahlberg and co. for the tour: Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue.
The tour has more than 50 dates set, organizers say.
Sacramento’s date has been scheduled for June 2 at the Golden 1 Center. Tickets will be going on sale Friday.