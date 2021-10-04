SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More homeless campsite sweeps are planned for Monday in Sacramento.
Last week, Caltrans bulldozers cleared the area under the X Street Bridge.
Some Sacramento city leaders said they were never notified that the sweep was happening.
With the nearby "safe ground" camping sites and shelters at full capacity, some people just moved right across the street in front of residential homes.
Caltrans says they assessed the site after formal complaints were sent in and found it to be a public safety risk. Protocol is to post notice about the sweep within 72 hours.