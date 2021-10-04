GALT (CBS13) — Firefighters rushed in to stop a ranging house fire from spreading in Galt over the weekend.
The Cosumnes Fire Department says, Saturday night, firefighters responded to a home on fire near Vintage Oak Avenue and Benteen Way. Crews immediately encountered heavy flames shooting from the home.
A total of nine units responded to the scene, including crews from the Woodbridge Fire Department from neighboring San Joaquin County.
Crews were able to contain the flames, but not before the home was severely damaged.
Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.