ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Caltrans says the new southbound Interstate 5 bus/carpool lane between Sacramento and Elk Grove is opening ahead of schedule.
On Tuesday, Caltrans announced that the new lane was now open well ahead of the projected completion date.
The work is part of the FixSac5 project, which is aiming to improve the commute along the I-5 corridor between Elk Grove and Sacramento.
"The project's overall progress is ahead of schedule and the new bus/carpool lane will be a welcome relief to the many motorists traveling southbound on I-5 to Elk Grove," said Caltrans District 3 Director Amarjeet Benipal in a statement.
The new carpool lane stretches from Pocket Road in Sacramento to Elk Grove Boulevard in Elk Grove.
While some other work needs to be completed in the FixSac5 project, Caltrans officials say they are well ahead of the original winter 2022 estimated completion date.
Caltrans says more than 200,000 passenger vehicles and 15,000 trucks use this stretch of I-5 every day.