STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 13-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Stockton on Monday night.
The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. near Center and Acacia streets.
Stockton police say officers responded to the scene and found that a bicyclist had suffered "significant" injuries. Medics soon pronounced her dead.
Officers say a vehicle struck the girl, but DUI does not appear to be a factor.
Police have since identified the victim as a 13-year-old girl. Her name is not being released at this point.
The driver involved in the collision is cooperating with the investigation.