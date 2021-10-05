SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – CHP officers are continuing to search for the hit-and-run driver who killed a father and son along the freeway in North Highlands on Monday.

The victims pulled over on Interstate 80 near Madison Avenue, after running out of gas.

“They told me my husband and my son had both been killed,” said Pixie Charlesworth.

Late Monday night, two Chaplains met Pixie at her Sacramento home, with the devastating news that her husband, Donald Charlesworth Jr. 63, and her son Donald Charlesworth III, 26, are both gone.

“My only consolation is they were together,” she said.

Scandia employee Daniel Bell saw the suspect who he describes as bald, shirtless, and had tattoos. The man cut through the mini-golf course and disappeared into the neighborhood behind the park.

“I don’t understand how he’s gotten away so far. I mean, he was on foot,” he said.

It’s a question we took to the CHP who said there were many witnesses and the suspect’s truck left at the scene, which they hope leads them to the suspect.

“I kind of feel guilty in a way there wasn’t more I could do about it,” said Bell.

Pixie is now begging the suspect to come forward. She’s promising herself if he’s caught she’ll face him in order to get closure.

“Tell your loved ones you love them,” she said. “You never know when something like this could happen.”

Authorities said the passenger of the GMC suffered major injuries that were described as life-threatening.