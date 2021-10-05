MODESTO (CBS13) — A suspicious device prompted an Emergency Ordinance Disposal team to respond to a Modesto neighborhood after a traffic stop late Tuesday morning.
Modesto police say, just after 10:30 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle near Westwood Avenue and Halden Way.
Exactly what led up to the vehicle being pulled over is unclear, but officers say the driver got out and ran. Officers searched the car before it was to be towed – but that's when they found some sort of suspicious device inside.
Homes nearby were evacuated and an EOD unit was called to the scene. Eventually, the device was safely removed.
Exactly what kind of device was found has not been made clear.
No information about the driver that got out and ran has been released at this point.