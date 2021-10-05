NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Two men tending to a car pulled off to the side of the freeway were killed after being struck by a vehicle that veered off the roadway in North Highlands Monday evening, officials said.
CHP on scene of multiple vehicle crash on I80 W & Madison Ave. Two men are dead after CHP says a driver hit the victims that were tending to a car pulled off to the side. Investigators still looking for driver that hopped fence and ran through Scandia Fun Center. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/qIilTTbaU0
— Velena Jones (@velenajones) October 5, 2021
The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on I-80 near Madison Avenue.
The California Highway Patrol said a GMC traveling westbound near the Madison Avenue off-ramp veered off to the side of the road for unknown reasons and struck two disabled vehicles on the side of the freeway. Two men were tending to one of the cars pulled off to the side.
Authorities said the passenger of the GMC, suffered major injuries described as life-threatening.
The CHP said the driver of the GMC fled on foot toward the area around Scandia nearby, but has not yet been located. The suspect was described by witnesses as a balding, possibly Hispanic man, with blue jeans, no shirt and tattoos.
The deceased were two men from Sacramento, ages 26 and 53. Their identities have not yet been released.