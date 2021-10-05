LeVar Burton To Serve As Rose Parade Grand MarshalSacramento native LeVar Burton will be the grand marshal for the rose parade. He will ride down Colorado Boulevard in Los Angeles on January 1. This year's theme for the 133rd Rose Parade is "Dream, Believe, Achieve".

36 minutes ago

Authorities Searching For Possible Victims Of Anthony 'Wicked' RodriguezAn Auburn man arrested for indecent exposure and sexual battery last week has been connected to another crime. The Placer County Sheriff's Department says Anthony "Wicked" Rodriguez attempted to pull a woman into his car on I-80 in Auburn. He is also tied to 6 other incidents -- at least three of them were in the Auburn area. Police believe he could have more victims and are asking them to call police.

39 minutes ago

Family Of Shayne Sutherland Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Stockton PoliceThe family of Shayne Sutherland is suing Stockton police, accusing two officers of murder after he died in police custody. Sutherland's mother held a public meeting Tuesday and said she wants the two officers involved in Shayne's death fired from the department and charged with murder.

1 hour ago

Tuesday Evening Forecast - 10/5/21Dave Bender delivers the Tuesday night forecast for the Sacramento region.

2 hours ago

Threat Of Violence Towards Woodcreek High Student In Roseville Results In LockdownA threat against a student put a Roseville high school on lockdown Tuesday. The school says someone threatened to come to Woodcreek High and harm a student there. The campus was put on lockdown and students were released a short time later. Police are still investigating the threat.

2 hours ago