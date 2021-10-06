ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Investigators are looking into what caused a deadly crash in Elk Grove early Wednesday morning.
California Highway Patrol says a driver veered off the on-ramp to Interstate 5 from Laguna Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. The car rolled over several times before coming to a rest on its side.
The driver suffered fatal injuries in the crash, CHP says. The name of the driver hasn’t been released at this point in the investigation.
Officers say the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and they are also looking whether DUI was also a factor in the crash.