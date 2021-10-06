Suspected Arsonist Alexandra Souverneva Appears In CourtThe woman accused of igniting the Fawn Fire near Redding was back before a judge on Tuesday. Alexandra Souverneva allegedly started the fire while trying to boil bear urine. The judge agreed to delay her preliminary hearing after her attorney said she'll be examined by psychiatrists.

Cardiologist Arrested For Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash In Fresno CountyA Tuolumne County doctor has been arrested in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Fresno County. The CHP says Dr. James Comazzi was arrested following an 8-month investigation. He's accused of hitting and killing a 26-year-old woman along Highway 99 back in February. The woman was pulled over, helping another driver when she was killed. Investigators say an anonymous tip led them to Comazzi. He's facing manslaughter and hit and run charges. Comazzi is a cardiologist at Adventist Health in Sonora.

List Of Victims Allegedly Attacked By Suspect Who Goes By 'Wicked' GrowingA man goes by the nickname "Wicked" and deputies say his crimes are heinous and his list of victims is growing. Placer County Sheriffs have arrested Anthony Rodriguez after they say he sexually harassed women for months. Allegations include indecent exposure and attempted kidnapping.

Sacramento Family Says 'Communistic California' Forcing Them To Leave StateThere is no question why Trever Huft and his girlfriend are packing their bags and leaving California. The Natomas residents are sending one last message before they drive to the Lone Star State. Huft wrote on the back of his pick-up truck “Leaving communistic California!”

Caltrans Clearing Out 9 Additional Homeless Camps In SacramentoThe Caltrans controversy is continuing. After clearing two encampments in the past couple days, the state agency announced it has identified nine more homeless encampments inside city limits it also intends to clear.

