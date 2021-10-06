SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A long-time Sacramento comic book business is cleaning up after a thief ransacked the store.

The break-in caused thousands of dollars in damage — and the crime was all caught on camera.

“This is definitely where he came in,” said Empire’s Comics Vault owner Ben schwartz.

Shattered glass, splintered wood, and empty store shelves are the aftermath of an early morning break-in at the store on Fulton Avenue in Sacramento.

“It really is a big impact,” said Schwartz.

Surveillance video captured the crime, with the suspect smashing through the front door and stealing comic books and other collectibles. He’s in and out in less than two minutes.

“I work a lot of hours, I’m here a lot, I put a lot of investment into this place, and then to have something like this happen it’s a little disheartening,” said Schwartz.

This isn’t the first time the store has been targeted.

“We had gotten hit three times in two years,” Schwartz says

The loss of merchandise and thousands of dollars in damage will be tough on his store’s bottom line.

“The last year and a half have been a trial for all of us small businesses to begin with. And on top of this, not only did we lose product but the huge impact is he completely destroyed two door frames, and that’s where the real cost comes in,” he said.

Customers are now coming in to show support.

“I think it’s disgusting and nasty and mean. Ben is the nicest person, he does things for the community, toy drives for kids at Christmas, and stuff. He does wonderful comic book day,” said customer Helen Hekenson.

“Ben is a part of the Sacramento community. He’s got a lovely shop and there’s just no reason for this kind of behavior. It’s really sad,” said customer Cara Euler.

“I love the community and that is what really keeps me going,” said Schwart.

Ben is now hoping a superhero will come forward and help identify this masked marauder.

The Pizza Hut next door was also burglarized overnight. Police believe the same suspect committed both crimes.