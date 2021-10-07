SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Family members of Lien Dang are frustrated and demanding answers.

Nearly two weeks after a driver hit and killed Dang and then left the scene, police have yet to make an arrest. Now, the Asian American community is taking a stand for the family.

The Sacramento Chinese of IndoChina Friendship Association (SCIFA) invited Dang’s family to meet with Sacramento Police and city leaders to get answers on the investigation.

Some might say Dang had a heart of gold. The 87-year-old great-grandmother had just finished feeding the homeless when the car hit her as she was walking home in South Sacramento. The driver took off and hasn’t been seen since.

Dang’s Daughter, Angela Chen, was not afraid to let the police know that she’s frustrated with the investigation. Her mom was walking along Lemon Hill Avenue Saturday, September 25th, just yards from her apartment complex when she was hit. Now two weeks later. police have the car believed to be involved but not the person who was driving it.

“I’ve reached out several times to the detective. He has no information to share with us. And as you can see as family, it’s very frustrating,” Chen told Sacramento Police Lt. Marnie Stigerts.

“I can tell you that it’s not being pushed aside, that certainly is not the case,” said Lt. Stigerts.

Lt. Stigerts told Chen there have been more than a dozen pedestrian fatalities in the city just this year, keeping detectives very busy.

“While we may have a car that’s in our custody that we’ve done things with, it takes time to process blood evidence. It takes time to process finger print evidence,” Lt. Stigerts told Chen.

The answer is not enough for family and community members wanting the driver who killed a great-grandmother off the streets.

“There are community out there, people that seen what happened that night. We are just asking that this will not be put aside. We know that there are things going on, but there is evidence out there,” said Chen.

Dang’s Grandson Robert Thach told CBS13 he believes there are other witnesses who saw what happened to his grandmother and who may even know of another person who was in the car that hit her. He’s hoping someone will come forward.