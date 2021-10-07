ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Investigators are looking into what caused a deadly crash in Elk Grove early Wednesday morning.
California Highway Patrol says a driver veered off the on-ramp to Interstate 5 from Laguna Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. The car rolled over several times before coming to a rest on its side.
The driver suffered fatal injuries in the crash, CHP says.
On Thursday, the Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the driver killed as 31-year-old Sacramento resident Yerzahi Bentacourt.
Officers say the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and they also believe DUI may have been a factor.