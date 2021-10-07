SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday in the first game of the National League Division Series, and politicians are expressing their fandom — as expected.

But what’s surprising is some politicians with bigger profiles, such as the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, and the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, aren’t being political with their fandom — they’re being unabashed Giants fans.

This year’s NLDS series is the first playoffs to see the Giants take on the Dodgers since both teams moved to California in 1957. The series is expected to be close — both teams finished the regular season 107 wins — and yet some politicians aren’t playing it safe.

Harris wasn’t upfront with her pick, but the San Francisco Chronicle reached out to her staff, who confirmed her undying support for the Giants. It was no surprise, as she had emphasized her fandom as recently as 2015.

.@ccadelago Lou Seal knows where my loyalty lies. Always wish the best to any CA team in post season while my @SFGiants rest up for next yr. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 10, 2015

While Harris, who grew up in Berkeley and was once San Francisco’s district attorney, has cheered for the Dodgers in the past — she wore a Dodgers cap in 2019 while on the campaign trail — Harris is clear where he support lies, even with her husband Douglas Emhoff being a Dodgers fan.

READ MORE: Giants-Dodgers Playoff Frenzy Driving Ticket Prices Skyward

Newsom didn’t wait for a prompt to express his fandom on Twitter, going as far as dropping the hashtag #BeatLa in a state where he represents both teams.

As Governor of CA…excited that we're guaranteed an historic playoff series between @MLB's two best teams — the @SFGiants and @Dodgers. One way or another a CA team is moving onto the next round! But as a native San Franciscan…I may have a different opinion… #BeatLA — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 7, 2021

The former San Francisco Mayor turned state governor is a San Francisco native who’s repeatedly expressed support for his home team. Months before this, Newsom complimented the Giants for being the first MLB team to incorporate a rainbow into its logo during Gay Pride Month.