STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A 25-year-old man has died after he rear-ended another driver near Modesto in his 1973 Datsun coupe early Thursday morning.
California Highway Patrol says, just after 4 a.m., officers responded to a crash along Highway 219 near the intersection of Tully Road. At the scene, officers found that three cars had been involved in a crash.READ MORE: Man Found Guilty Of Murder For 2019 Shooting Outside Captain's Anchor Bar In Stockton
One of the drivers, who was in a 1973 Datsun coupe, was rushed to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead.
The other two drivers were not hurt in the crash, officers say.READ MORE: Nugget Market Dangles $1,000 Bonus For New Employees Who Make It Through Probation Period
Investigators believe one of the other drivers was slowing down for the red light at the Tully Road intersection. For an unknown reason, the Datsun coupe driver didn’t slow down and instead rear-ended the other driver.
A third driver who investigators say appears to have not noticed the other cars stopped in the road then crashed into the Datsun.MORE NEWS: Search On For Suspect Burglarizing Detached Apartment Garages In Rocklin
Officers say the driver of the Datsun was not wearing a seatbelt. His name has not been released at this point, but CHP says he was a Modesto resident.