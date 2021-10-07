SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers say a south Sacramento home was struck by gunfire in a shooting Wednesday night.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the 2000 block of O'Neil Way a little after 9:30 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers say several people tried to run away from them.
It appears some sort of house party was going on when the gunfire happened.
Officers searched the area, but no shooting victims were found. Police say there was one residence in the area that had been struck by some shots, however.
Two people who allegedly tried to flee from officers were arrested for trying throw away their weapons, police say. Their names have not been released.