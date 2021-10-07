ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Officers say a suspect is wanted for a string of apartment garage burglaries in Rocklin.
Rocklin police say, back on Monday morning, the suspect was caught on surveillance video in broad daylight burglarizing an apartment garage. Exactly what was taken was not disclosed, but surveillance cameras captured a clear picture of him.
It appears that he's the same suspect who also burglarized a garage at the James Apartments back in late September, investigators say. He pulled up in the same vehicle as also seen in that previous burglary.
Police say they have seen an increase in burglaries of detached garages at Rocklin apartment complexes. The burglars are someone defeating the outer garage locks, then manually opening the door.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect in Monday’s burglary is urged to call police at (916) 625-5400.