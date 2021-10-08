SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) — After warning that a young child in Calaveras County contracted measles in September, health officials are now saying that the incubation period has now passed and anyone else possibly exposed to the disease would have developed symptoms by now.
Calaveras County health officials announced the case back in late September and issued a public notification.READ MORE: Elk Grove Charged With Making $385K In Fraudulent EDD Claims
The county also compiled a list of local places where the child is believed to have visited – which included multiple farmers’ markets and playgrounds across Calaveras and Tuolumne counties.
With measles being able to spread simply by just being in a room with an infected person, health officials were concerned that the disease could easily spread.READ MORE: Body Found At Self-Storage Facility In Sonora
On Friday, Calaveras Public Health announced that the incubation period from when they first learned about the child’s symptoms has now passed – meaning anyone who may have been exposed to the measles case linked the child would have developed signs by now.
No other measles cases appear to have been reported in Calaveras County.MORE NEWS: Police Investigating Indecent Exposure Incident Near Winters School
Health officials note that the child who originally prompted the alert was not vaccinated against measles. Doctors note that the disease is so contagious that 9 out of 10 people who come in contact with someone who has the measles will get infected – if they are not vaccinated and immune.