SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several Facebook parent groups that have been critical of school COVID policies suddenly disappeared from the social media platform this week.

This comes just days after a Facebook whistleblower testified on Capitol Hill and the Justice Department announced a crackdown on harassment against school administrators.

So what is behind the removal? Was it censorship? Or coincidence? To be clear, there was no evidence of harassment on the Facebook groups that were taken down this week. At least one is suing the state over school mandates, but the timing of the removal — and their reinstatement — is curious.

The DOJ issued a memo to the FBI and others addressing violent threats often prompted by COVID mandates against school officials and teachers.

But while the FBI does investigate criminal acts and threats, opinions and speech are constitutionally protected, which is why many were suspect when, shortly after the DOJ’s announcement, several parent groups disappeared from Facebook without any warning or explanation.

The reopen California schools Facebook group suddenly disappeared on Wednesday, followed by a similar California parent group the next day and other groups across the country

“I think there is a connection between the DOJ announcement, as well as some of the other testimony from a former Facebook employee in Congress,” said Jonathan Zacherson.

Zacherson is the founder of the Reopen California Schools Facebook group. It has more than 18,000 members.

CBS13 interviewed him for a story on distance learning failure rates that aired Wednesday — the day his group disappeared.

“We feel that we are under attack because we’ve had such influence here in the state with getting schools open and getting some of these stories that normally be suppressed out there,” said Zacherson.

He says they closely moderate their page to remove questionable comments and posts.

“We’re obviously against any kind of violence. We’ve spoken out against that in our group,” he said.

CBS13 has never seen any threats of violence or violations of Facebook policy in the many months we’ve followed the group’s posts.

Though, members have certainly been critical of mask and vaccine mandates and the Newsom administration.

Assemblymember Kevin Kiley released a statement Friday calling on Facebook to immediately restore the Facebook group, stating: “Facebook’s censorship of the group is particularly troubling because Reopen California Schools is currently engaged in litigation against Governor Newsom.”

Though another California parent Facebook group that is involved in that same lawsuit was not taken down.

CBS13 specifically asked the governor’s office if they had anything to do with the removal.

A source inside the administration called the allegations ridiculous.

“Unpopular speech is why we have the First Amendment,” said law professor John Myers.

But social media platforms aren’t legally required to let you voice your opinion.

“But you don’t have a right to be on Facebook – Facebook is not the government,” said Myers.

Zacherson says he’s repeatedly reached out to Facebook for answers with no response.

So we reached out to Facebook today and in the middle of our interview, the groups were suddenly restored.

Facebook would only say: “These groups were removed in error and they have been restored.”

But considering the timing, Jonathan is suspect.

“I do, you know, give them the benefit of the doubt that it was a mistake. However, I think with the timing of everything that’s going on, I suspect there might be some algorithm behind the scenes…best case scenario that in that they misidentified certain things in the group,” he said. “If it really wasn’t for, you know, media and politicians getting involved in this particular case, you know what? Other groups would be suppressed and silenced out there.”