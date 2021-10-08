CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Cosumnes Fire Department, Galt News

GALT (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after a fire tore through a structure in Galt early Friday morning.

Cosumnes Fire Department crews responded to the scene along Sargent Avenue a little before 5 a.m. and found an outbuilding going up in flames.

A woman CBS13 spoke to at the scene says she heard several explosions. She then went out from her trailer behind the building and saw a heavy fire.

Firefighters have since gotten the flames under control.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what started the fire is still being investigated.