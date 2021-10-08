STOCKTON (CBS13) – The family of a fallen hero now has a forever home. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is paying off the mortgage of fallen Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn.

“They emailed me yesterday and I can’t believe it. I still can’t believe it,” Tela Inn told CBS13. “Just to know that no matter what happens, that my kids have a home that they can come to, a home that all of our memories as a family the past two years were in this home.”

Inn has a hard time finding the words for kindness so unexpected. Back in May, Tela, who is also a police officer, lost her husband when he was shot and killed responding to a domestic violence call.

“I’m at a loss for words. I mean, Jimmy and I purchased this house a little over two years ago, so we still have a lot left to pay on it,” said Tela.

“This peace and security, she deserves so much, and for the sacrifice her family has made,” said Jennifer Brekke, Tunnel to Towers board member.

Brekke says the idea to pay off mortgages came as a way to have the biggest impact on families making the ultimate sacrifice. Plus, the foundation wanted to help families stay in their homes and communities where their children could remain in the same school without any more change and loss than they are already experiencing.

“It just makes so much sense to give back to these families that have lost so much,” Brekke said.

“We brought the baby home in this home, and so just to know that this is our home and we don’t have to worry,” said Tela.

Tela lost the father of her child and her best friend, but now she can hold on to the home they found forever.

“It’s a load that’s been lifted off my shoulders. It just makes it a lot easier to go on and try to move forward,” said Tela.