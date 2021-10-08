Giants-Dodgers: By Planes, Trains, Automobiles And Kayaks; Giants Fans Flock To Oracle ParkAs the clock counted down to the first pitch of the San Francisco Giants-Los Angeles Dodgers NLDS Game 1 showdown, emotions rose outside of Oracle Park among the thousands of fans who were lucky enough to have scored one of the hottest tickets in town.

Giants Pitcher Johnny Cueto Not on NL Division Series RosterJohnny Cueto is not on the San Francisco Giants’ roster for the NL Division Series as manager Gabe Kapler went with his established bullpen after the right-hander missed time through the season with elbow troubles.

Giants Combined Human Touch With Data Analytics To Fuel Historic SeasonThe best bet you could make for Friday night's historic showdown between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers is that during the four-hour broadcast, the word 'analytics' will be uttered several times.

Dolphins-Buccaneers Preview: 'Tall Order For Dolphins To Get Things Turned Around' Against Buccaneers, Says NFL On CBS's Trent GreenBrady and the Buccaneers should be able to move the ball on the Dolphins, who have lost three straight and seem directionless.