By CBS13 Staff
MODESTO (CBS13) — Some valley spots saw some rain early Friday morning.

In Modesto, the police department posted a picture of raindrops on one of their patrol vehicles. Officers are urging drivers to take it slow, as this is the first significant rainfall in a while – which means roads will be slick.

The National Weather Service says Friday is expected to be the coldest day of the week.

Scattered showers are expected mainly over the foothills and mountains, but the valley could also see some rain as well. The showers are expected to shift eastward through Friday.

Snow is also being seen down to Kingvale along the Interstate 80 corridor Friday morning. Light accumulations are only expected, however, and travel impacts along the I-80 and Highway 50 corridors are expected to be minimal.

However, Highway 4/Ebbetts Pass at the east end of Lake Alpine, Highway 89/Monitor Pass at Leviathan Lookout Road, and Highway 108/Sonora Pass at Kennedy Meadows have all closed due to the expected weather.

Caltrans has not given an estimated time of reopening for these passes yet.

NWS forecasters say warmer and drier weather is expected come Saturday and Sunday. 