SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are investigating after a dog was seriously injured after being shot by a BB or pellet gun.
The incident happened early in the afternoon on Oct. 3. The Sacramento Police Department confirms that they took a report from someone who said that two people shot his dog, then took off.READ MORE: Snowflakes Fall On Caldor Fire Burn Scar As Wet Weather Moves Through NorCal
Exactly where in Sacramento the incident occurred was not disclosed.READ MORE: California Now 1st State To Let Parents Be Added To Their Children's To Insurance Plans
Police say the dog was seriously injured in the shooting and had to be treated at a local veterinary clinic.
Detectives have since taken over the investigation, a motive for the attack is still unclear.MORE NEWS: Human Trafficking Victim Rescued In Turlock; Hayward Man, 22, Arrested
The suspects are believed to be juveniles, but no other details about them were released.