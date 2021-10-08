Human Trafficking Victim Rescued In Turlock; Hayward Man, 22, ArrestedA minor who police say was a victim of human trafficking has been rescued in Turlock. Katie Johnston reports.

Friday Afternoon Forecast (10/8/21)Jordan Segundo delivers the latest forecast for the Sacramento region.

Girl Bitten By Rabid Fox In Plumas CountyA family of three was reportedly eating a meal outside in Plumas County when a fox approached them. The father thought that the fox was friendly and reached out his hand. The fox lunged at the young child. The father had to step on the fox's neck to get it to let go. The girl was taken to the hospital to be treated.

California Companies To Be Banned From Using NDA's To Silence Harassment ClaimsCalifornia is banning companies from using non-disclosure agreements for people who are harassed in the workplace. The bill expands on a 2018 law that was written in response to the Me Too movement. The law goes into effect in January.

Elk Grove Man Charged With Making $385K In Fraudulent EDD ClaimsAn Elk Grove man has been arrested, accused of stealing more than $385,000 in taxpayer funds via fraudulent unemployment claims. Katie Johnston reports.

