SONORA (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after the body of a person was found at a self-storage facility in Sonora.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says their investigations unit served a search warrant at Purely Storage along Eagle Ridge Road on Thursday.
Exactly what prompted the warrant was not disclosed, but a deceased person was found during the search.
Detectives have since deemed the person's death suspicious.
No other information about the investigation, including the deceased person’s identity, has been released at this point.