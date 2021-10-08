STOCKTON (CBS13) — A search is on for the man who allegedly attacked a Stockton grocery store worker with salami.
Officers say the man first tried to hide two salamis in his pants at the Food-4-Less on Wilson Way in Stockton.
When an employee confronted him, police say the man allegedly pulled out a knife. He then threw the salamis at the worker and took off.
Surveillance pictures of the man were released on Thursday.
Police are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.