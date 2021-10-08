'Going To Be A Madhouse': Rivals Giants, Dodgers Prepare For Instant Playoff ClassicThe stage is set for baseball's two hottest teams in a best-of-five NL Division Series. San Francisco edged the defending World Series champions by a single game for first place in the NL West, 107 victories to 106 — a total of 213 wins between them.

Rivalry Reaches New Heights As Giants-Dodgers Prepare For First Modern-Era Playoff ShowdownIt's one of the most heated rivalries in all sports, but the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers have never met in the post-season during baseball's modern era. At least until now.

Harris, Newsom Rooting For Giants Against Dodgers In NLDSThe San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday in the first game of the National League Division Series, and politicians are expressing their fandom -- as expected.

Giants-Dodgers Playoff Frenzy Driving Ticket Prices SkywardThe growing frenzy over the first playoff showdown in more than 100 years between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers sent ticket prices soaring among resellers on Thursday.