(CBS) – The Equalizer returns to CBS and Paramount+ this Sunday, October 10th starting at 8pm ET/PT. The hit revival of the 80’s series by the same name stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall and Tory Kittles as Detective Marcus Dante.

CBS’ Katie Johnston spoke with Kittles to get the inside story on season two and what lies ahead for Marcus.

KJ- How excited are you to be back for round two?

TK- I can’t tell you how excited we are to be back—to get the response that we’ve gotten after the first season from the fans, from everybody that’s tuning into the show on Sunday nights—it’s incredible! We’re glad to be back and glad to be back in the city of New York doing it.

KJ- Tell me more about your character. What do you love about him? What does he struggle with this season?

TK- I play a character named Detective Marcus Dante. When we first meet him in season one, he’s on the lookout for this vigilante who seems to be popping up everywhere and solving these cases. Detective Dante is a very strait-laced guy, he doesn’t color outside the lines, he is a by-the-book, numbers sort of guy. Then he finds out this vigilante is a woman named Robyn McCall. He gets to know her a little bit. She challenges him a little bit and, by the end of the season, they’re actually helping each other with cases. When we get to season two, he’s not totally on her side yet. He’s still at a bit of a crossroads, but something happens to him—a tragic incident—and he needs her help because she’s the only person who can help him solve this crime.

KJ- In the season two trailer for The Equalizer, we see a sneak peak of detective Marcus Dante teaming up with Queen Latifah’s character, Robyn McCall. What can we expect from your character and the unique alliance this season?

TK- I think you can expect to see a lot of sparks fly. I think we’re ratcheting up the tension, the chemistry between McCall and Dante. Everything is bigger and better. The action increases. There’s so much excitement going on in this season, I can’t wait or you to see it.

KJ- On a more personal note, we’re still seemingly trying to tackle COVID. What has it been like shooting this upcoming season? How are the safety protocols on set?

TK- We’ve been following protocols. I think our crew has been incredible when it comes to following protocols. They’re the ones who have to keep the mask on at all times. You know, the actors, we get to take them off when we’re doing scenes. The crew has really been leading that. And everybody’s been doing everything they can to stay safe.

KJ- Anything else we haven’t talked about, but we should know before the season two premiere Sunday?

TK- There’s been a lot of imposition on what’s going to happen between McCall and Dante throughout the course of this season. Without giving up any spoilers, I can say the tension will be explored. There is the possibility that something may ignite.

Tune in for the season two premiere of The Equalizer this Sunday, October 10th at 8pm ET/PT on CBS or available to stream with Paramount+. Check your local listings for more information.