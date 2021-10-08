TURLOCK (CBS13) — A minor who police say was a victim of human trafficking has been rescued in Turlock.
Turlock police say, back on Wednesday, their Special Investigations Unit got a tip from Santa Clara police that a human trafficking victim was possibly frequenting the area.
With the help of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, authorities started trying to find the victim in or around Turlock.
On Thursday, investigators were able to track the minor to the 100 block of North Tully Road. The victim was then rescued by officers – who also said they found other evidence that showed the minor was being trafficked.
A 22-year-old man, Hayward resident Angelo Gabriel Fuentes, was soon interviewed by authorities and eventually arrested.
Fuentes is now facing charges of human trafficking, child cruelty, furnishing marijuana to a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The trafficking victim is now in the care of Child Protective Services. Police say arrangements are being made to make sure the minor is returned home safely.