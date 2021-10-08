WINTERS (CBS13) — Officers are investigating an incident exposure incident near a Winters school on Thursday.
Winters police say they got a report about a middle-aged man who was urinating in the bushes at Shirley Rominger Intermediate School.
A parent confronted the man and he left the area, but police are still looking to identify him. He was seen leaving in an early 2000s dark gray or black Honda Civic with front-end damage, police say.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call police at (530) 795-4561.