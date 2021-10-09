VACAVILLE (CBS13) — They may be small, but their pumpkins are giant. Local kids competed in the giant pumpkin weigh-off Saturday in Vacaville, which was part of the Nut Tree’s 100th-anniversary celebration.

Sankalp Immadisetty spent five months growing Pumpkio, the giant pumpkin, documenting the experience on his YouTube channel Green Thumb Gardening and even offering Pumpkio words of encouragement.

“You’re going to grow up and be a good big boy,” he told Pumpkio.

And it all came down to Saturday’s event: The Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off.

The competition saw pumpkins from across the country.

Sankalp took part in the Future Farmers of America category.

“I want to make some friends, I want to meet other growers like me, and we can exchange information,” he said.

Other growers like 9-year-old Luca Luci introduced us to their pumpkins, including Bob Jr.

“Bob was our original pumpkin, but the day we were going to bring him, he cracked,” Luca said.

Luca’s mom Melissa Luci says it was a good lesson in shaking things off.

“We’re here just to have fun,” she said.

And that’s not all Luca learned.

“It’s really great for the children to understand where things come from, how to grow them, there’s so much value in that,” Melissa said.

No matter the event’s outcome, Luca and Sankalp said it’s only the beginning.

“We’re coming back next year,” Luca said.

“Sometime in the future, I hope I can grow a 2,000-pounder,” Sankalp said.

Sankalp ended up taking first place in the Future Farmers category. Pumpkio weighed in at 472 pounds.