BAY POINT (CBS13) — A suspect accused of killing his girlfriend and attempting to kill her mother in Stockton surrendered after a standoff with authorities in Contra Costa County Saturday afternoon, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.
D’Angelo Webb, 24, was reportedly located at a residence in Bay Point along Ambrose Way. The sheriff’s office said the standoff lasted around five hours.READ MORE: Woodland Police Seize 19-Year Old's Large Weapon Stash And Contraband
Webb will be transferred to the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of murder and attempted murder.READ MORE: California Adds 'Ghost Guns' To Violence Prevention Orders
The body of Webb’s girlfriend, 24-year-old Brandi Hornsby, was found in a residence along the 3900 block of East Fremont Street earlier this week. Deputies had responded to that home the night of October 4 for reports of a stabbing.
Webb had also reportedly fled with the couple’s 6-week-old child and dropped the baby off unharmed at another family member’s home, authorities said.MORE NEWS: Dog Paralyzed In Back Legs After Being Shot By BB Gun In Sacramento
This is a developing story. More details to come.