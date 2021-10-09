BAY POINT (CBS13) — A suspect accused of killing his girlfriend and attempting to kill her mother in Stockton is in a standoff with police in Contra Costa County Saturday afternoon, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.
D'Angelo Webb, 24, was reportedly located at a residence in Bay Point along Ambrose Way. At around 2:30 p.m., San Joaquin deputies said authorities on the scene were in continued communications with the suspect.
The body of Webb's girlfriend, 24-year-old Brandi Hornsby, was found in a resident along the 3900 block of East Fremont Street earlier this week. Deputies had responded to that home the night of October 4 for reports of a stabbing.
Webb had also reportedly fled with the couple's 6-week-old child and dropped the baby off unharmed at another family member's home, authorities said.
This is a developing story. More details to come.