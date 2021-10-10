SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — It’s not how Giants fans envisioned Saturday night ending, but they say the team’s 9-2 loss to the Dodgers is what you expect when you get two powerhouse teams.

We spotted Giants streaming out of Oracle Park during the 7th inning.

“We’re really disappointed. We actually came all the way from la to watch this game. We’re Giants fans who live in LA,” said Kelly Kennel.

“Giants fans got quiet, Dodgers fans just woke up and they came alive,” said Jonathan Plazola of Davis.

The night started with high energy. Rapper E-40 hyped the crowd and led a “beat LA” chant.

Actor Tom Cruise was also front and center tonight, amid a sea of orange rally rags and a sellout crowd of 40,000-plus. By the sixth inning, hopeful fans put on their rally caps, others didn’t look so confident.

“Little upset,” said Kamo Sarner of Sacramento. “It’s 9 to 2 I think.”

“Obviously I’m surprised. I’m not happy, but I’m hopeful for game 3,” said Andrew Brazil of Pleasanton.

Many Giants fans already have plans to watch game 3 in LA on Monday.

“Hey we shut them out yesterday, so they had to come with a passion, but Monday,” said Josh Castellanos, a Giants fan living in Los Angeles.

If there is a game 5, it will be at Oracle Park on Thursday.