ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — Firefighters worked quickly to stop an exterior fire from spreading at an Orangevale building early Monday afternoon.
The scene was along the 6000 block of Main Street as high wind gusts rolled through the area.
Sacramento Metro Fire says crews responded and found an exterior fire threatening two structures.
Crews went to work quickly and made sure everyone was safely out of the buildings. The flames were then knocked down with the help of crews from Folsom Fire.
Metro Fire crews onscene of an exterior fire threatening 2 structures. Crews arrived, initiated fire attack & search. The fire was knocked down & all occupants were safely removed from the buildings. No injuries, the fire is being investigated. Thank you @FolsomFire for assisting pic.twitter.com/uoEmN7TdrB
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) October 11, 2021
No injuries were reported.
Exactly started the fire is now under investigation.