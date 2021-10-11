CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — Firefighters worked quickly to stop an exterior fire from spreading at an Orangevale building early Monday afternoon.

The scene was along the 6000 block of Main Street as high wind gusts rolled through the area.

Sacramento Metro Fire says crews responded and found an exterior fire threatening two structures.

Crews went to work quickly and made sure everyone was safely out of the buildings. The flames were then knocked down with the help of crews from Folsom Fire.

No injuries were reported.

Exactly started the fire is now under investigation.