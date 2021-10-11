SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Good Samaritans jumped in to help after a fiery crash along westbound Interstate 80 near Vacaville on Monday morning.
The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near N. Meridian Road.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least two big rigs appear to have been involved. One of those big rigs caught fire and was soon fully engulfed.
Several people pulled over, got out fire extinguishers, then tried to put out the fire. There were reports of at least one person trapped after the fire.
Traffic is now backing up along westbound I-80 leading up to the crash scene.
Updates to follow.