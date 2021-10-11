SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding the family of an elderly man with apparent memory issues who was found in North Sacramento.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the man was found back in September. A bystander called authorities after noticing a man in a wheelchair who was in the hot sun in heavy clothing along the 6400 block of Channing Drive.
With the help of a translator, deputies learned some information about the man – but noted that he was suffering from a memory loss-related illness.
Still, authorities believe the man’s name may be Yan Moun, who was born in either January or April of 1926 in Cambodia. He possibly moved to the Sacramento area recently from Texas and was residing in Oak Park.
The man was taken to the hospital after being found and has remained there for treatment.
A search is now on for the man’s family. Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115.