ISLETON (CBS13) – An entire community in Isleton on Brannan Island was burned to the ground in minutes on Monday.

Fierce winds whipped up a grass fire along the Delta as hot spots continue to spark in one community. Dozens of neighbors are returning to the Delta Tuesday, to learn their home has been destroyed. The few left standing have no power or water.

Huge plumes of smoke were seen for miles Monday night, as this wind-driven fire inched closer to the homes along the Delta.

“It was just a little brush fire and it just went up within minutes,” said Jennifer Landers.

Landers was one of the first to call the fire in to first responders, then started snapping pictures.

She couldn’t believe how quickly it spread.

“So fast…within an hour it did all this,” she said.

Others took matters into their hands, grabbing nearby garden hoses and spraying the flames themselves.

Calfire took the fight to the sky, dropping retardant likely sparing dozens of homes.

“You want to know what’s left, what your life has been reduced to,” said Anthony Phillips.

Anthony and his family of seven are one of more than 150 people who returned to the Rancho Marina Park Tuesday to see their home reduced to rubble.

He’s lived here all his life.

“It’s loss…that’s what you smell and see,” said Anthony.

He and his wife, Krystina, say neighbors here are no strangers to fire and that several more fires have ignited inside the park this year alone.

“This time, we couldn’t stop it this time,” said Anthony.

While it’s not clear how the fire started, what is clear is how the wind created the perfect storm to fuel this destruction.

“It’s a devastating loss for everybody. It’s the memories, it’s the community,” said Krystina.

The Red Cross is helping families, and nearby restaurant The Lighthouse Bar and Restaurant is collecting donations.

Officials say they’re hoping for full containment of the fire Tuesday evening.